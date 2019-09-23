Attacker nets in Scottish Cup tie, striker makes debut, forward helps club to top of table - Hibs loan round-up

Eight of Hibs' 12 loan players were in action over the weekend for various clubs - here's how the young Hibees fared...

Hibs forward Yrick Gallantes, who made his senior international debut for the Philippines earlier this month, was on target as Gala Fairydean Rovers advanced to the next round of the Scottish Cup with a 3-1 win over Dalbeattie Star.

There was a degree of fortuity about the 18-year-old’s strike, as a Star defender attempting to clear a free kick smacked the ball off the on-rushing Gallantes with the ball rebounding into the net.

Gala went onto win 3-1 against their Lowland League rivals, sealing a first away win proper in the competition. The Netherdale Park side’s only previous Scottish Cup victory on the road came at Vale of Leithen in the preliminary round in the 2014/15 edition.

Gala now face a trip to Pitmedden to take on Formartine United in the second round. Development squad defender Dino Leddie didn’t feature for the Borderers.

Civil Service Strollers travelled to Moray to take on Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle, with Jack Hodge and Callum Yeats both named in Gary Jardine’s starting line-up and Ryan Shanley also handed a start on his debut for the Christie Gillies Park outfit.

However, although Hodge notched an assist for the Capital club after winning a penalty, the Jags ran out 4-1 winners at Victoria Park setting up a mouthwatering second-round tie against Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park.

At Ainslie Park, Gregor Woods played just over an hour as Spartans and Deveronvale played out a 1-1 draw. The two sides will contest the replay at Princess Royal Park in Banff on September 28.

In the Championship, Sean Mackie was an unused sub as Dundee went down 1-0 to Morton at Cappielow, while Josh Campbell played just over 30 minutes as a second-half substitute for Arbroath in their 2-1 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice. Ben Stirling was an unused sub.

In League One, Jamie Gullan played 74 minutes for Raith Rovers in their 1-0 win over Airdrie at the Penny Cars Stadium. The victory for John McGlynn’s side moved them to the top of the table.

In League Two, Tommy Block played the full 90 minutes as Queen’s Park lost 3-0 at home to Cowdenbeath.