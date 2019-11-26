Anthony Stokes on lookout for fifth club since January 2018 after former Hibs and Celtic striker is released by Turkish side

Stokes was released early from his contract with Adana Demirspor after one goal in six games

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes is on the lookout for his fifth club since January 2018 after the Irishman was released early from his contract with Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

A statement from the club posted on social media read: "The contract of our player Anthony Stokes was terminated following a report from the technical committee and a decision from the board of directors."

The 31-year-old, who has featured for Apollon Smyrnis in Greece and Iranian side Tractor Sazi since departing Easter Road in January 2018, netted in a 3-2 defeat at home to Eskisehirspor earlier this month, despite only spending a minute on the park after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Stokes, who fired a double in the 2016 Scottish Cup final as Hibs ended their 114-year hoodoo against Rangers, only played the full 90 minutes twice for the Turkish side, in a 2-1 defeat away to Hatayspor and a 1-1 draw at home to Karagümrük.

His six appearances for the Adana-based club followed 13 goals in 24 appearances for Tractor - including four in a 6-0 win over Esteghlal Khuzestan - and a brief stint at Smyrnis in Greece, where Stokes played just four times.

Nomadic career

The Dubliner began his career at Shelbourne in Ireland, before joining Arsenal's youth system in 2003. He moved to Falkirk on loan in 2006, hitting 16 goals in 18 games. His form secured him a permanent switch to long-time admirers Sunderland, but he struck just five goals in 38 games for the Black Cats and spent time on loan at Sheffueld United and Crystal Palace.

Stokes then joined Hibs, reuniting with former Falkirk boss John Hughes at Easter Road. His 24 goals in 48 games earned him a move to Celtic, with whom he spent six seasons.

He returned to Hibs, initially on loan in January 2015, before joining Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal in the summer of 2016. Twelve months later he was back at Hibs but lasted just 21 games before departing the club in January 2018, eventually joining Apollon Smyrnis.