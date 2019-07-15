Anthony Stokes, ex-Celtic and Hibs striker, set to join new club alongside former Man Utd midfielder

Former Celtic and Hibs striker Anthony Stokes is on the verge of joining Turkish second-tier side Adana Demirspor.

A report in the Daily Mail claims the Irish forward will undergo a medical at the southern Turkish side on Tuesday ahead of agreeing a two-year deal.

Stokes is a free agent after leaving Iranian side Tractor Sazi following a dispute over unpaid wages.

The former Arsenal youngster, who helped Hibs to an historic Scottish Cup win in 2016, scored ten goals in 12 appearances for Tractor.

Stokes is understood to have had offers from Bolton and Salford, but is poised to join Adana where one of his team-mates will be former Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Anderson.

The 30-year-old began his professional career with Arsenal, before joining Falkirk on loan. His form for the Bairns secured him a permanent switch to Sunderland, but he was again shipped out on loan to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

A permanent move to Hibs followed in 2009, and Celtic snapped up the Dubliner the following year after he hit 24 goals in 48 games for the Capital club.

In six seasons with the Hoops, Stokes scored 76 times in 191 appearances, although he fell out of favour during his final year, re-joining Hibs on loan in January 2016 and playing a key role as the Easter Road side won the Scottish Cup for the first time in 114 years.

He joined Blackburn on a permanent basis for the 2016/17 season, but joined Hibs for a third spell in the summer of 2017.

The striker hit 11 goals in 21 appearances but was released in January the following year and later turned out for Apollon Smyrni in Cyprus before sealing a move to Tractor Sazi in Iran.