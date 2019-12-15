Alfredo Morelos to miss Rangers' trip to Hibs after red card against Motherwell

Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out of Rangers' trip to face Hibs at Easter Road next Friday after he was sent off in the Gers' match against Motherwell.

The striker, who had been booked just before the hour mark for a foul on Jake Carroll, scored the Ibrox side's second goal of the match, hitting a shot on the turn low past 'Well goalkeeper Mark Gillespie after defender Declan Gallagher had blocked his initial effort.

But the 23-year-old ran off to celebrate in front of the home supporters in the East Stand, and appeared to gesticulate towards them before being shown a second yellow card and then a red by match referee Don Robertson.

Morelos courted controversy last season after being sent off five times over the course of the season in all competitions, albeit one was overturned on appeal.

The Colombia internationalist had avoided any dismissals this term prior to the match at Fir Park, but will now sit out the Gers' trip to the Capital, with Rangers unable to appeal the red card.