Aiden McGeady at Easter Road but Hibs boss Jack Ross coy on ex-Celtic winger and his Sunderland team-mate Marc McNulty

Hibs manager Jack Ross played down Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady’s presence at Easter Road while hailing Christian Doidge after his side claimed a Scottish Cup fifth round berth with a replay win over Dundee United.

Doidge hit a second-half hat-trick as Hibs secured a tie with Lowland League side BSC Glasgow after the in-demand Lawrence Shankland had put the visitors ahead early on.

A Scott Allan penalty brought Hibs level before half-time and Doidge put Hibs ahead just before the hour mark. Substitute Adrian Sporle equalised for the Championship leaders with his first touch after coming on but Doidge took command with two further goals to claim his second hat-trick of the season. He has now scored 14 goals in total, 12 since November.

“Christian has been terrific since I came to the club,” said Ross, who took over later that month after Paul Heckingbottom’s sacking. “His scoring return over two and a half months has been excellent.

“I believe he will continue to score regularly. If he does, he will end up with a very healthy total. His all-round play has been good, he’s a great player to work with, terrific personality and very unselfish.”

Ross claimed there was no significance in McGeady’s presence at Easter Road. The former Celtic winger, who worked with Ross at Sunderland, has not played for the Black Cats since November and has previously been linked with Hibs. He is free to find a new club.

“I didn’t know (why he is here),” said Ross. “He never asked me for a ticket so he must have other contacts! We are trying to prioritise other positions but he’s a player who was very productive for me.”

Ross added that a deal for right-back Paul McGinn was “not done yet” and was coy about speculation that Reading’s Marc McNulty may return to Hibs. He is on loan at Sunderland but, like McGeady, is out of favour.

“I obviously signed him this season already and he’s not playing regularly,” Ross said of McNulty. “But he’s another club’s player. I wouldn’t comment too much.”

Scouts from Sheffield United, QPR and Stoke City watched United striker Shankland last night and he put his side ahead with a stunning half volley. Tagerines boss Robbie Neilson said: “I would have preferred if he’d saved that until just after January, when the window is shut!”