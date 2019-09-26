Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes' odds slashed in Scottish Premiership sack race - Paul Heckingbottom remains favourite

We are yet to reach October and already a number of Scottish Premiership managers have faced questions over their positions at their clubs.

In Edinburgh, Hearts and Hibs fans have protested against managers Craig Levein and Paul Heckingbottom respectively.

Tommy Wright has been under pressure at St Johnstone following a poor start to the campaign which has left the club bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership in addition to being knocked out of the Betfred Cup at the group stages.

Angelo Alessio and Neil Lennon, at Kilmarnock and Celtic, faced criticism following poor results in Europe.

At Aberdeen, while it may not have created a lot of noise, there is an increasing suspicion towards Derek McInnes. The team were booed throughout the second half of their 2-0 win at Livingston on Saturday, and then they went out of the Betfred Cup to Hearts on Wednesday evening despite leading twice.

The result has seen the bookmakers McBookie slash the price on the Dons boss to be the first manager to leave their post in the Scottish Premiership. His odds have fallen from 10/1 to 6/1.

He is now joint-third favourite with Tommy Wright.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has steadied his position with the cup win which followed Edinburgh derby success. He is now 5/1.

However, despite the defeat of Kilmarnock to reach the Betfred Cup semi-final, Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom remains strong favourite at 7/4 to leave his post first.

Aberdeen and the Hibees face each other a week on Saturday. Before then the Dons travel to Ibrox to face Rangers, while Celtic head to Easter Road.

Odds on the 12 Scottish Premiership managers to be the first to leave their post:

Paul Heckingbottom (Hibernian) - 7/4

Craig Levein - 5/1

Derek McInnes (Aberdeen) - 6/1

Tommy Wright (St Johnstone) - 6/1

Angelo Alessio (Kilmarnock) - 10/1

Jim Goodwin (St Mirren) - 10/1

Brian Rice (Hamilton Academical) - 14/1

Gary Holt (Livingston) - 20/1

Neil Lennon (Celtic) - 20/1

Stuart Kettlewell/Steven Ferguson (Ross County) - 20/1

Stephen Robinson (Motherwell) - 33/1

Steven Gerrard (Rangers) - 33/1

