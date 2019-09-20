Why Hearts and Hibs fans should forget about the state of their clubs and enjoy derby day

Scotland's capital is a wonderful place, the best in Britain. A castle, a palace, a seat and a hill. Walks, views, pub, bars and restaurants. The Fringe Festival and Hogmanay.

There are so many different aspects which make the city both iconic and infamous, a must-visit destination for people all over the world. A city which is both old and new. Attractions which entice and intrigue.

The latest Fast and the Furious film will increase interest further: Auld Reekie the stunning, and sometimes dainty, backdrop to whatever absurdity this nonsensical franchise throws up.

While the city is understandably a tourist-haven throughout the year, you hold on to and cherish those places, those attractions which have yet to pop up on the 'must-see', '101 things you have to do' in Edinburgh lists. Which are still local.

For this writer, Bar Salsa is one. The Edinburgh derby is, of course, another.

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Iconic and infamous within Scottish football. Enticing and intriguing for the two sets of supporters.

This weekend, more so than any derby in recent years, the intrigue is set to reach a crescendo.

The build up to Sunday's fixture at Easter Road has been a maelstrom of melancholy. Dictated by despair.

Fans can be forgiven for being so forlorn. Hearts sit bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership, Hibs are faring slightly better in ninth. There has been one league win in the last 19 fixtures combined (one was a draw between both sides). They haven't just been underperforming for clubs of their stature, they have simply been rubbish.

So far, they have been to Scottish football what roadworks have been to Edinburgh's road.

Hearts fans want Craig Levein to leave, and have protested and chanted such. Some of their Edinburgh counterparts have similar feelings about Paul Heckingbottom. Add in the state of the city's football facilities, it is not a good moment for the sport in the capital.

Yet, along comes a derby.

The one match which can invoke a feeling deep inside even the most apathetic, emotionless of supporter. The perfect distraction from the current plight of the Capital duo.

More than 90 minutes of 'must-win' football, it is about the day, the later kick-off making it more accommodating for those fans wanting to 'make a day of it'.

The walk to the pub, whether it is Middleton's for Hearts fans, or the Persevere, Robbies or Harp and Castle for those of a Hibs persuasion. The start of the day will be required venting about the current state of affairs at the club. Two, three, four pints pass and those feelings of distrust are parked. In their place a strong urge to beat the other lot.

It is the walk down Easter Road for a young fan's maiden derby. A unique buzz, a hive of activity. Songs and shouts, the smells, people going about their daily business, the drivers regretting their decision to try and navigate their way through it all.

Inside the stadium there is the electricity which is missing most other weeks but most importantly that feeling in the stomach. The one which reminds you what is so great about football, about supporting one of the Edinburgh pair. The one which will remind you to forget about those in the dugout, those on the pitch, those in the boardroom, those who pass through, some good, some bad, mere pawns in something far, far bigger.

There is a fatalism from both sides of the support, more so than normal. The notion floated that a defeat may be better in the long run - a daft suggestion which will be preposterous as soon as referee John Beaton's whistle signals the start of the game.

There is every chance that what will unfold will be perfect antidote for insomnia. Two teams so devoid of confidence, paralysed by fear, unable to raise a finger, let alone a glove. On the other hand, that nervousness may provoke a spectacle. It would be no surprise to find out that fans of both sides have been sticking up posters around Edinburgh 'Missing: Entertainment. If found please return to Easter Road/Tynecastle'.

Nervousness could prompt mistakes which, in turn, brings with it goals, calamity and, whisper it, entertainment.

Or, sensing the occasion, the players seize it. And thrive. Maybe don't hold your breath for that one

The Edinburgh derby is the game which makes the despondency and futility of it all, losing at home to Motherwell or conceding a last-second equaliser to St Johnstone, worth it. Even more so when the campaign has started the way it has. With so many more questions than answers.

For Hearts and Hibs fans it is the epicentre of the footballing world. Easter Road, Sunday, 3pm. There is something so wonderfully enticing about it. Why would you want to miss it?

