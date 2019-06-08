Where are they now: Ian Cathro's 16 signings for Hearts

Have your say

He was only at Tynecastle for eight months, but former Tynecastle head coach Ian Cathro still signed 16 players for Hearts.

We take a look at where they are now...

Greek international who joined Al-Fayha in the Saudi Professional League after leaving Hearts, but is no longer listed as part of their squad. Played 18 times for the Jambos, scoring once

Forward who failed to score in 12 league games for Hearts. Joined Carlisle in January 2018 before returning to Tranmere. Had loan spell with Wrexham in the second half of last season

Veteran defender who will finally hang up his boots in the summer after 22-year career and more than 110 Northern Ireland caps. Made final Hearts appearance in last league game of the season at Celtic

Defender who arrived after three years with PAS Giannina. Had brief stint with New York City FC after leaving Hearts and was last with Anorthosis Famagusta. Unused sub for Slovenia this week.

Winger who spent time with Barcelona as a youth. Joined Hearts on loan from Stoke and played 11 games. Had brief spell with Espanyol B and now plays for Badalona in the Spanish third tier

Former Arsenal youngster who joined Hamilton in October 2016. Signed for Hearts three months later, but by June 2017 was with Cracovia in Poland. Now a free agent after being released by Accies.

Northern Ireland international joined Hearts from Norwich in 2017, scoring 20 times in 48 games before rejoining Rangers in August last year. Now looks to be on his way out of Ibrox.

Former Greek Under-21 cap who joined Hearts after spell with Sturm Graz. Left Tynecastle after 12 matches and joined Panathinaikos, and is now back at Sturm Graz.

Pole who played for Wisla Plock, Dolcan Zabki and Korona Kielce before Hearts. Left to join Termalica and recently signed for Zaglebie Sosnowiec - managed by ex-Hearts boss Valdas Ivanauskas.