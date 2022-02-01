What channel is Hibs v Hearts on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Hibs host Hearts in the second Edinburgh derby of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It has the potential to be a big match in the race for best of the rest behind Rangers and Celtic. Hearts firmed up their current third-place position in the cinch Premiership with a win over fourth-place Motherwell on Saturday. Hibs missed the chance to move above the Steelmen when they lost 3-2 at home to Livingston.

Shaun Maloney’s men go into the games a whopping 12 points behind their city rivals. It has been an inconsistent beginning to life as Hibs boss. The team have been booed off in recent games against Livi and Motherwell as the team try to adapt to the new manager’s ideas.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Gorgie, Hearts have gone about their business quietly. The last month has largely been dominated by John Souttar and his pre-contract agreement with Rangers. The Ibrox side failed to bring him on on deadline day ahead of the summer switch and he could line-up against Hibs tonight.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in...

Match details

Who: Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

What: cinch Premiership Edinburgh derby

Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh.

When: Tuesday, February 1. 7.45pm kick-off.

Referee: Don Robertson.

How to watch?

Supporters not attending the match in Leith can watch the game live on Sky Sports. The Scottish Premiership’s official broadcasters in the UK are providing coverage from 7pm. It will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. The game will be shown twice on Wednesday on the Football channel.

Team news

Hibs have been dealt a blow in the build-up to the derby with the news midfielder Kyle Magennis has suffered an injury setback after picking up a knock in a bounce game. Defenders Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn are touch and go to make the game.

Across the city, Hearts will have to make do without Craig Halkett who could be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury. Robbie Neilson is hopeful John Souttar will make the match but the Scotland centre-back missed training on Monday to receive rehab on an ankle knock which saw him replaced in the 2-0 win over Motherwell.

Anything else?

There could be a debut for new Hibs signing Sylvester Jasper. Fans were panicking as the transfer window edged closer to closing without a winger being signed before it was announced very late on that the Bulgarian youth international had joined from Fulham.

Toby Sibbick may feature for Hearts after replacing Souttar at the weekend. He spoke about Hibs’ reported interest in him during the January window, something which Hibs claimed wasn’t the case.

What have the managers said?

Shaun Maloney: “This club has got amazing moments in its history and we have to embrace them and celebrate them.”