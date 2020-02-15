'We expected to win against Hamilton and we didn't' - Daniel Stendel says pressure is mounting on Hearts

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel concedes the pressure is ratcheting up on his team by the week after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hamilton kept the Tynecastle side rooted to the Premiership basement.

The Gorgie side had designs on leaping above Accies, who remain a point better off, but had to settle for a share of the spoils after fighting back from two goals down.

Marios Ogkmpoe’s brace inside 16 minutes stunned Tynecastle but Accies defender Jamie Hamilton’s red card after 21 minutes gave Hearts hope.

Jamie Walker levelled in the 48th minute before Craig Halkett notched an equaliser three minutes from time.

Stendel, whose team take on fellow strugglers St Mirren next Friday, said: “We don’t have as many games left and every week there is more pressure. And we need to sort it.

“We expected to win this game against Hamilton and we didn’t do it. It’s just one point. The next big game is now St Mirren.

“We started 2020 with a positive result against Airdrie in the Scottish Cup and then had Ross County and Rangers and think we are on a good way. Then two weeks later we are in a bad situation again.

“We have showed in the Rangers game that we can come back from a bad situation and I believe in them.”

Stendel admits the players must cope better with the position they find themselves in.

He added: “We need a positive click in the head when the game starts and at the moment this is the biggest thing for me to do with the players. We can talk and try to help everybody.

“We need to keep positive like the mentality in the second half.

“It was a good mentality that we tried to come back, we scored two goals - that was really good but that is all that was good.

“The other things were not what we expected with how we can play and our mentality.”

Hamilton coach Guillaume Beuzelin said: “I think we did enough to take all three points.

“We were hanging on and hanging on, but in the end there’s a lack of concentration and we’re punished for it."