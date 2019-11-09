WATCH: Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin concedes howler to former Hearts midfielder Olly Lee in FA Cup

Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin let a free-kick from former Hearts midfielder Olly Lee through his legs as Sunderland drew with Gillingham in the FA Cup first round.

The goalkeeper looked to have Lee's free-kick covered, only to drop the ball and let it fall through his legs and into the net. The game finished 1-1, meaning the sides will meet again in a replay.

McLaughlin started in Scotland's 6-0 win over San Marino in October, his second cap after appearing in a friendly against Mexico in 2018.

McLaughlin had been at Hearts prior to signing for Sunderland and he would concede to another former Hearts player in Lee, who joined the Gills from Tynecastle in the summer.