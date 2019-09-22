Watch policeman instinctively celebrate Hearts goal at Easter Road before realising he was working

Have your say

One Hearts fan got the perfect view of Uche Ikpeazu's equalising goal against Hibs.

Only, the supporter in question was a policeman who instinctively celebrated the striker scoring before remembering he was on the clock.

Hearts were trailing Hibs through Stevie Mallan's wonder strike when the ball fell to Ikpeazu in the box at a corner. The Englishman used his strength to hold off a couple of opponents and turn a shot past Chris Maxwell.

As the ball rolled slowly over the line the supporters in the away end began to celebrate, including one policeman walking past.

The officer started to celebrate before realising he was working and putting an end to his celebrations.

His enjoyment at the goal was picked up by TV cameras.

