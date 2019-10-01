Watch hilarious clip as hit American TV show pits Hearts against Hibs

Have your say

Hearts and Hibs have hit the American TV screens with their inclusion in a hilarious clip from popular show Succession.

*Warning: clip features explicit language*

In the most recent episode, titled 'Dundee', of the comedy-drama featuring Scotland's Brian Cox, the Edinburgh clubs are mentioned.

The show revolves around the dysfunctional Roy family who are battling for control of Waystar Royco - a global media and hospitality empire.

Cox, who plays the head of the family Logan Roy, features in the clip where he reveals himself as a Hibs fan.

However, he is surprised when one of his sons announces that he has bought his father Hearts.

Succession has proved a hit with viewers.

Roman Roy tells his dad that he and a business associate have bought "the Hearts" as a present.

It surprises Logan who corrects his son and says: "I'm Hibs".

He then goes into an expletive-ridden rant: "How would I know what team I've supported all my ******* life."

It caught the attention of both Edinburgh clubs with Hearts tweeting their rivals: "Awkward".

Hibs stated: "We are all Hibs".