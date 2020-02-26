Watch as former Hearts ace Callum Paterson and Cardiff City team-mate Leandro Bacuna have to be pulled apart in on-field clash

Players squared up to each other after midweek home loss to Nottingham Forest

Callum Paterson and Cardiff City team-mate Leandro Bacuna had to be pulled apart by fellow players after the two clashed in the aftermath of the Bluebirds' home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Thiago Silva's 49th-minute strike for the visitors was enough to seal the three points but it was former Aston Villa and Reading midfielder Bacuna squaring up to the Scotland international that had tongues wagging post-match.

Former Falkirk midfielder Will Vaulks and centre-back Curtis Nelson attempted to separate the pair as Dutchman Bacuna grabbed Paterson by the throat while the ex-Hearts man appeared to kick out in retaliation.

"I like personality and character"

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Cardiff City boss Neil Harris insisted he had no issue with the flashpoint between the "two good lads", adding: "I've got no complaint at all about passion.

"I played like that, I manage like that, I like personality. I like character, I like a winning mentality and if there is an argument at full-time then it will boil down to the fact we didn't win the game.

"In the heat of the moment, I've got no problem with that as long as the heat of the moment is dealt with, which it was, I saw that it was.

"In the modern world we just have to be careful doing it in public, out on the pitch. It could be seen as something more major than what it is."