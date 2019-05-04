Underwear in the sink confirmed Harry Cochrane as a Hearts first-team player

The Cruyff turn away from Florian Kamberi was sublime. Likewise the shimmy which left Stevie Mallan on his backside. Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane was high on elation after his Edinburgh derby antics last weekend. His comedown, however, was rather abrupt.

The 18-year-old saw his shoes dangling from the showers and his underwear tossed in the sink the following day at Riccarton. It was a good-natured reminder that you can never be too gallus.

Sunday’s appearance at Easter Road was Cochrane’s 30th at senior level for Hearts, meaning a promotion from youth to first-team dressing room. His first day was an excuse for the experienced professionals to show who runs the place.

“It’s been alright. I got my shoes tied up to the showers and by boxers were in the sink,” laughed the youngster. “It’s a bad start but as soon as I came in and saw one shoe I thought: ‘That’s me.’ I’m saying John Souttar is the culprit but I’m not sure. That’s when you know you’re in the first team. I can’t wait to do it to Connor Smith, now.”

Smith, 17, made his first start against Hibs but remains 28 appearances short of the required threshold. He is sure to get there in the not-too-distant future. Cochrane can’t recommend the feeling enough.

“I’m on a high just now. I feel brilliant. I feel like a first-team player and it’s good to be back. I’ve just got 30 games and I was expecting it a lot earlier. With injuries, it’s been a tough season for me. I’ve been struggling for game time so to be back in on Sunday was brilliant.”

Many of his injuries have come just a day or so before games – a trend which almost repeated itself last week.

“I rolled my ankle in training but thankfully I was okay. I haven’t been very lucky this season. Last year, I was the luckiest guy in the world. I’ve probably deserved this season to even things out. I can’t even remember all the injuries I’ve had.

“It wasn’t anything serious last week but at the time I thought: ‘Not again, man.’ Thankfully I got to play. I think it was the day before I found out I was playing and I was just delighted to get back in. I haven’t felt that in a while so to feel it again was brilliant.

“I think because I haven’t played in a while I didn’t really feel any pressure in the game, so it was just about going out and enjoying myself, and that’s what I did.”

He became something of an elder statesman alongside young Smith in midfield. “I felt experienced at the weekend! It was brilliant. Connor did brilliant as well so it was good to see that. Hopefully he can kick on now as well.

“I just told him what I still do – don’t feel any pressure. There’s no pressure on you, you’re the youngest guy on the park so go out and feel free.”

Contact injuries in particular have been a major source of frustration for Cochrane in recent months. “In Scotland, it’s just a physical game. I obviously need to get bigger and stronger,” he said.

“I’ve been working with the sports scientists. It’s about getting in the gym and eating well. I’m eating a lot, which is quite hard considering I’m a wee guy. I’m getting there. It’s quite relaxed regarding what I eat. As long as I’m eating it’s fine. I just need to eat a lot.”

Periods on the treatment table have left Cochrane seeking advice from superiors to lift his mood. He doesn’t mind a bit of Fortnite on the X-Box to pass the time, but that only dilutes the boredom for so long.

Having feared he might well be left totally out of the picture following 18 signings at Hearts last year, he is now considering the possibility of playing in his first Scottish Cup final later this month.

“I was thinking, ‘I’m never going to get a game here,’ because the centre mids were doing really well,” said the player. “Thankfully the gaffer has shown trust in me again.

“Everybody is fighting for their place in the final and it’s all about the lead up to it and how well we play. Hopefully I’ll be involved. I need to get my match fitness up and get a lot fitter.”