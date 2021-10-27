Two influential attackers '50-50' as Hearts put unbeaten record on line at St Johnstone

Hearts' top scorer Liam Boyce is rated "50-50" by manager Robbie Neilson ahead of his side’s visit to St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:00 am
Hearts striker Liam Boyce was forced off with a calf issue in the 1-1 draw with Dundee on Saturday. Picture: SNS
The Northern Irishman forced off by a calf problem in the draw with Dundee and will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

Armand Gnanduillet is set to start in reserve, while Josh Ginnelly and Ben Woodburn are also in contention for a role through the centre.

Neilson has no other injury concerns but – with three games in a week – the manager said he may make "one or two changes" to freshen up his team in certain areas as the Tynecastle side look to maintain their unbeaten start.

Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad after recovering from a knock.

Fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon came off with a tight calf in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead and is 50-50.

Wing-back Shaun Rooney remains out with an ankle problem.

