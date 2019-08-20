Tony Pulis explains what Hearts are getting from midfielder Glenn Whelan

Tony Pulis feels “ultimate professional” Glenn Whelan will help set the standard at Hearts this season.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder last week moved to Tynecastle on a one-year contract following his departure from Aston Villa.

Pulis was the man who first gave Whelan a crack at the English Premier League when he signed him for Stoke City from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2008, and the pair worked together for five and a half years before the manager left the Britannia Stadium in summer 2013.

Whelan was one of the first names on the team sheet throughout what was one of the most memorable periods in City’s history, and Pulis is in no doubt that he will have a positive impact at Tynecastle.

“Glenn is the ultimate professional,” Pulis told the Evening News. “He’s the type of player who will be appreciated more by the players he plays with rather than the supporters who watch him. His attitude and the standards he sets in games and training is of the highest level. He was one of the bedrocks of the team I had at Stoke City.”

Whelan signed for Hearts last week and was an unused substitute in the Betfred Cup win over Motherwell on Friday.