'The only one I trust' - Andy Kirk to assist Hearts boss Daniel Stendel as coaching trio handed new roles

None of Austin MacPhee, Jon Daly or Liam Fox will be in the dugout on Saturday





Hearts reserve team coach Andy Kirk will assist Daniel Stendel in the dugout for Saturday's visit of St Johnstone as it emerged Austin MacPhee, Jon Daly and Liam Fox - all part of Craig Levein's backroom staff - will be assigned new roles.

The German coach is understood to be keen on bringing in his trusted lieutenants Christopher Stern and Dale Tonge, who assisted him at Barnsley but although MacPhee took charge of the club on an interim basis following the departure of Levein, former Tynecastle striker Kirk will serve as Stendel's right-hand man for the time being.

"I've worked the last few days with Andy and I think that can be very good for the future," Stendel said, as he looked ahead to the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Tommy Wright's team.

"I've been asked a lot about what I like in my assistant coaches and we have some of the same ideas and at the moment he is the only one who I trust on the bench.

"The last three assistant coaches [MacPhee, Daly and Fox] have different tasks in the future."

Speaking after taking just his fourth Hearts training session at Riccarton, Stendel spoke of his delight at having players who wanted to learn his football philosophy.

He continued: "My first impressions are that the players want to learn, they are open to new things and that's the biggest thing for me - we have players who want to improve.

"The mentality in training is good. We tried to keep the main things the same, because in four days you cannot change it all.

"I have a good feeling."