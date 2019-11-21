Stevie Mallan tells Hearts players to expect a tough shift if Daniel Stendel gets the job

Daniel Stendel, one of the favourites to fill the managerial vacancy at Hearts, has been given a positive reference from a player on the other side of the capital divide.

But Stevie Mallan, who knows the German coach from his spell at Barnsley prior to joining Hibs, has warned that his city rivals can expect a hard shift under the former Bundesliga boss.

Stendel, who guided Barnsley to promotion from League One last season but was sacked by the club last month after a poor start to life back in the second tier, remains a hugely popular figure with the fans of the Championship outfit and, according to former Tykes midfielder Mallan, was also highly-regarded by the players who bought into his style of play.

“He was rated highly down there. I think a lot of the fans bought into the style of play brought in by Stendel,” said Mallan. “And I know from speaking to a few of the boys there they rated him really highly as well and a lot were gutted when he got the sack.

“I only worked with him for a couple of weeks – but even then it was evident it was just all about pressing and high-intensity running off the ball.

“We were always in groups of twos and threes pressing the ball and I watched a bit of Barnsley last season because I still have friends there and that was evident in their play.

“They won promotion and it was just all high pressing, high running. That’s obviously going to help Hearts.”

The Gorgie club are continuing to work their way through a rigorous interview process in a bid to identify a replacement for Craig Levein, who was sacked at the end of last month.