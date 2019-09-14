Steven Gerrard rules out move for former Juventus star, Rangers director of football quits post, Hibernian defender looking for kick-start, former Hearts player protests innocence - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Saturday’s football news and gossip...
Stories on Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Hearts, Livingston, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle
1. Marchisio no-go
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has ruled out a move for former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio despite rumours linking him to the Ibrox club. (The Scotsman) Pic: SNS
Livingston manager Gary Holt is 'on the mend' after suffering from rhabdomyolysis, - a condition where skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly - after over-exerting himself in a gym session. (BBC Sport) Pic: SNS