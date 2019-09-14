Claudio Marchisio celebrates for Juventus. Pic: SNS

Steven Gerrard rules out move for former Juventus star, Rangers director of football quits post, Hibernian defender looking for kick-start, former Hearts player protests innocence - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Saturday’s football news and gossip...

Stories on Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Hearts, Livingston, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has ruled out a move for former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio despite rumours linking him to the Ibrox club. (The Scotsman) Pic: SNS

1. Marchisio no-go

2. Lennon aims to reignite Elyounoussi

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has stepped down from his role for 'family reasons' and 'to explore other options' after two years at the club. (The Sun) Pic: SNS

3. Allen leaves Rangers

Livingston manager Gary Holt is 'on the mend' after suffering from rhabdomyolysis, - a condition where skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly - after over-exerting himself in a gym session. (BBC Sport) Pic: SNS

4. Holt 'on mend'

