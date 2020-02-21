St Mirren v Hearts postponed due to waterlogged pitch in Paisley

Referee deems surface unplayable following relentless rain

Tonight's Premiership meeting between St Mirren and Hearts in Paisley has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A 3.30pm pitch inspection by referee Alan Muir ended with the match being called off as days of rain left the grass surface at the Simple Digital Arena unplayable.

Both clubs were hoping to garner vital points in the battle against relegation from the top flight but must now wait for the game to be replayed.

BT Sport had been due to screen the contest live and a date for the rearranged fixture has yet to be decided.

Hearts were expecting be without striker Liam Boyce due to illness against St Mirren, whilst midfielder Toby Sibbick was also recovering from a virus and unlikely to be fully fit in time.

The postponement gives both players extra time to recuperate ahead of next weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers at Tynecastle Park.

The Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has a 100 per cent record from two cup ties since being appointed and will want to continue that vein of form against the Glasgow club.