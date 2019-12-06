‘Some of the guys will need to stand up and be counted’ - Christophe Berra’s message to Hearts players

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra admits they need a “big lift” that a new manager would provide but has warned his team-mates an appointment will be no magic bullet and they have to work harder to improve performances.

Austin MacPhee will take interim charge for a sixth game when Hearts travel to Motherwell today without the injured Steven Naismith.

A late equaliser against Livingston at Tynecastle on Wednesday failed to spare the players from the frustrations of fans, who are keen for owner Ann Budge to finalise a move for Daniel Stendel. But with Barnsley seeking compensation for the manager they axed two months ago, Berra has called for his team-mates to show backbone.

Berra said: “Don’t get us wrong, we are like anyone, there is frustration but our job is to turn up every day in training and do what Austin wants us to do and win games. And that’s the biggest frustration, we have not been winning games.

“I’m sure it will give us a big lift when someone does come in. We do need it, there is no doubt about that, I think everyone can see it. But our focus is to win games and that starts again at Motherwell.”

The defender added: “Let’s be honest, this separates the men from the boys. Some of the guys will need to stand up and be counted.

“It’s not an easy circumstance, fans are getting frustrated for obvious reasons. On Wednesday there were jeers, moans and groans, but you need to be thick-skinned. If you can’t take it, you won’t last in this game. We should be doing a lot better than we are.”

Motherwell have their own worries this week. Manager Stephen Robinson has “massive concerns” over a bug which has affected five of his players. Defender Peter Hartley missed the midweek win at St Mirren and others are facing a race to be fit for today.

Robinson was keeping names close to his chest but said: “There is a bug going about and people with high temperatures so we’ve sent a few home. I won’t give specific names or too much away but four or five boys have been sent home in various stages of this week so we are just going to have to assess it on Saturday morning.

“We are aware how infectious it is for 48 hours, so the doctor has advised people to stay away from the ground at the moment. Same bug that Peter had. It’s a massive concern, you don’t know who is going to come out with it next.

“We are in a closed environment. It seems to be quite contagious.”