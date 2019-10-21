SFA and SPFL urged to act after Alfredo Morelos abuse claims at Hearts

Scottish football authorities have been urged to take a higher profile role in efforts to eradicate racism from the game in the aftermath of alleged abuse directed at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Hearts are investigating the incident at Tynecastle on Sunday when Colombian international Morelos celebrated his equaliser in a 1-1 Premiership draw in front of home supporters.

Anti-racism educational charity Show Racism the Red Card has commended Hearts for their “proactive” approach and expressed confidence the Gorgie club will take appropriate steps to deal with the latest alleged occurrence of discriminatory behaviour at a Scottish ground.

Hearts have pledged to issue a life ban to any supporter found guilty as a result of their investigation.

The disciplinary procedures of the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Professional Football League do not apply strict liability to their member clubs, unlike Uefa which has the power to impose fines or stadium closures on clubs where racist incidents take place.

But Show Racism the Red Card believes both the Scottish FA and SPFL should do more to help their policy of prioritising education among younger football fans in a bid to secure a longer term solution to a problem which continues to blight the game throughout the United Kingdom and beyond.

“While punishment is necessary, we are strongly urging Scottish football to lead the way in supporting us and local schools to educate the future generation, promoting a culture of zero tolerance to racism and discrimination across our game,” said a statement from Show Racism the Red Card.

“We are deeply distressed that again another horrible incident has taken place at the highest level of Scottish football.

“This abuse directed at Alfredo Morelos has been caught on live TV and circulated across social media seen by millions, yet these rising incidents of racism in football remain far outnumbered by those that do not make the headlines.

“Hearts have been made aware of the incident and are investigating it. The club are proactive in their efforts