Scottish Cup: Draw for fourth round to be made this weekend

Scottish Premiership teams enter at the fourth-round stage and the draw will be made on BBC Sportscene on Sunday evening





Scottish Premiership teams will find out their opponents on Sunday when the draw for the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup is made live on BBC Sportscene.

The programme starts at 7.15pm.

Several Edinburgh and Lothians teams are in third-round action on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with Bonnyrigg Rose, Broxburn Athletic, Edinburgh City, Linlithgow Rose and Penicuik Athletic all hoping to be in the hat for the next round.

Highland League outfits Brora Rangers, Formartine United and Inverurie Locos are also hoping to advance while BSC Glasgow of the Lowland League will hope to join Bonnyrigg in the hat.

Auchinleck Talbot could also be in the mix if they can see off Championship side Arbroath at Beechwood Park.