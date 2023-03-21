Scotland coach expresses 'safety hazard' concerns over Oriam and why national team are using Lesser Hampden

Scotland assistant boss John Carver has explained the reason behind the national team not using Oriam, the country’s national sports performance centre.

Ahead of the Euro 2024 double header with Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park, Steve Clarke’s men have been training on Lesser Hampden in the shadows of the national stadium, instead of the venue on the outskirts of Edinburgh which is used on a daily basis by Hearts as their training base, while the Scotland Rugby team use the facility as well as Scotland women’s national team.

Carver expressed concerns over the playing surface which he views as a “safety hazard” and has resulted in previous training sessions having to be cut short due to injury concerns.

"With all due respect to Oriam, it was a safety hazard in my eyes," he said. “It looked good on the eye, you guys were there quite often and you only seen us working in small areas. But for some reason, the surface would just give way, so for the guys playing on it, it was a health risk.

"I'm surprised we didn't get any serious injuries from it, especially with the pace and the tempo that these guys were playing at and are playing at now. It was a huge concern. We were having to curtail the training sometimes. They're very competitive and we were having to say 'take it easy.' Certain sessions you did, like defending, were very very difficult."

Scotland, who have called up Blackburn Rovers defender Dominic Hyam and Celtic's Anthony Ralston, face Cyprus on Saturday and then Spain on Wednesday.