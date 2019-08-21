Ryotaro Meshino ready to ‘run at defenders and shoot from anywhere’ for Hearts

Osaka Castle is built on two raised platforms supported by shear walls of cut rock. Tynecastle is built on a defence as strong as the old castle rock. Much like the winter illuminations shining around his native city’s historic fortress, Ryotaro Meshino has the potential to light up his new home in Edinburgh with Hearts.

Life in Scotland will be vastly different to what the 21-year-old Japanese forward knows. Those who watched him grow from teenage prodigy to Gamba Osaka talisman proclaim him ready for the culture change – and able to enthrall the Tynecastle support.

After a farewell press conference at Gamba’s Panasonic Stadium Suita yesterday, Meshino gets married later this week before travelling to Edinburgh. Leaving his formative club to sign for Manchester City set foundations for a loan deal which has captured the interest of Hearts fans. They might get even more than they imagined according to Japanese football expert Alan Gibson, who controls Gamba Osaka’s English website and JSoccer Magazine.

“In Japanese culture in general, the people are scared to fail. They won’t make a decision in the office, for example, and on the football field they tend to pass the ball rather than shoot. This guy is different. He will shoot from anywhere and he will stand out,” said Gibson.

“Gamba were 3-0 down when Meshino came on in a game a couple of months ago. He came on and scored a goal you’ve probably seen on Youtube, where he beats about five players and shoots from the edge of the area.

“He is the kind of guy who will get the ball on the halfway line and run at defenders. He won’t be scared to shoot from 30 yards if necessary. He does really like to come down the left wing and then cut in to curl the ball in, so look out for that one. He has a lot of potential and he isn’t short on confidence. I hope he is thrown in at the deep end at Hearts and comes out really well.”

Meshino made his Gamba Osaka debut under the Brazilian coach Levir Culpi early in 2018 but did not thrive until Tsuneyasu Miyamoto succeeded the South American last summer. Miyamoto, a former Japan captain, honed the young Meshino as Gamba’s Under-23 coach and was responsible for developing many of the club’s youngsters into sellable assets.

They were quickly promoted to the first team, leaving Miyamoto with an Under-23 side containing many schoolkids aged 16 and 17. His step up became the catalyst for Meshino’s rise.

“He was about 17 when I saw him play for the first time for Gamba Osaka youths,” recalled Gibson. “The club has a great youth set-up and they often sell players overseas.”

At 5ft 7ins tall, Meshino fits the diminutive Asian stereotype well. His natural ability and inner strength should ensure he is not marginalised in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

“Shunsuke Nakamura did start off as a bit of a wimp,” said Gibson. “He built himself up on pasta and whatever but he was still incredibly light. Meshino is a bit more of a speed merchant and a shooter, whereas Nakamura is a dribbler and a set-piece expert.

“Meshino holds his own in press conferences and isn’t shy. He’s not the quiet type who you struggle to hear. I think he will stand up to the physical side in Scotland. He has a low centre of gravity and is more bulky than he looks. Nakamura was really thin but Meshino is pretty strong already.

“He was being considered for the full Japan squad last year but he got injured. He is definitely on their radar.”