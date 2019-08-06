Ryan Porteous strikes but Hibs U21s beaten; Dons hit for six by Brora

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous was quick to make an impact on his competitive return from seven months out with a knee injury when the Easter Road club’s Under-21s entertained Elgin in their South Section tie. After only two minutes, Porteous, pictured, found the net with a header, but his night ultimately ended in disappointment, Elgin winning 4-3.

Kane Hester equalised six minutes after Porteous’ strike, but Hibs were ahead again on 31 minutes through Jamie Gullan. Elgin then rallied to lead at the break, Shane Sutherland scoring and Hester firing in his second.

Oli Shaw restored parity with a penalty 12 minutes from time, only for Elgin substitute Matthew Cooper to score an injury-time winner.

Hearts U21s breezed past Albion Rovers 4-1 at Coatbridge. Alex Petkov nodded in from close range on 24 minutes and five minutes later Aidan Keena claimed Hearts’ second. Smart Osadolor replied for Rovers on 34 minutes, but, in the second half, Euan Henderson and Keena made it 4-1.

Aberdeen’s young side were thumped 6-0 by hosts Brora Rangers, with Mark Nicolson starting the goalscoring on 11 minutes. Scott Davidson, Dale Gillespie Bjorn Wagenaar, Kyle MacLeod and Colin Williamson completed the rout.

Cove Rangers came from behind to defeat St Johnstone’s Colts 4-1 at Perth. Jordan Northcott put the hosts in front after only two minutes. Jordon Brown equalised on 27 minutes, but Cove replied through Daniel Park, Mitch Megginson and Martin Scott in the final 12 minutes.

Ross County’s youngsters overcame a numerical disadvantage to defeat Fraserburgh 3-2 at Bellsea. The Broch opened the scoring when Jamie Beagrie headed home but Jack Murray did likewise to level.

On the stroke of half-time, County’s Joel MacBeath was dismissed after conceding a penalty at a corner. Tommy Dixon-Hodge saved Aidan Combe’s spot-kick and the ten youngsters went in front on 54 minutes through Mark Gallagher. Davis Keillor-Dunn made it 3-1 before Scott Barbour netted late on.

Formartine saw off Livingston’s youngsters 3-1. Gary McGowan tucked away a rebound after Gary Maley had saved his initial penalty for Formartine’s opener and Conor Gethins swept in their second after 17 minutes.

Garry Wood hit a late third, with Craig Henderson’s penalty a mere consolation for the Lions.