Ryan Edwards up for filling Arnaud Djoum void at Hearts

Seizing an opportunity saved Ryan Edwards’ Hearts career last season. The next step is establishing an automatic place in midfield. Replacing Arnaud Djoum is a daunting challenge but Edwards is ready should the Cameroonian not reappear in Edinburgh.

The Australian joined Hearts 12 months ago but was quickly loaned to St Mirren, seemingly written off by his new club after only a few weeks. He returned in January and remained firmly out of the first-team picture. Then came that unexpected chance at Easter Road in late April.

A 25-minute substitute appearance against Hibs four games from the end of the Premiership season rescued his Tynecastle career from its dying embers. Edwards then featured in all Hearts’ remaining league matches before scoring at Hampden Park in the 2-1 Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Now there could be another opening. Djoum is out of contract and eyeing other options whilst at the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon. His No.10 shirt was given to the returning Jamie Walker on Friday so chances of him coming back seem to be diminishing. Edwards is poised to take any chance which may arise as a result.

“To replace Arnaud Djoum would be very difficult. He is a massive fans’ favourite and an international footballer,” admitted the midfielder. “He was a big player for us and it would be great for him to come back, although it looks like he might move on.

“Maybe that will free up a midfield spot, or maybe the manager will look to replace him because he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. That’s a place I want to get to –being one of the first midfielders on the team-sheet.

“I look at that and will try to force my way into the manager’s plans and try to be that midfielder he can rely on. Arnaud was playing a lot of different roles in the midfield and I think I can do that as well. I’m raring to go and I want to stay in the manager’s thoughts. I know it is going to be difficult.”

The cup final goal can only help. It was one of the highlights of the 25-year-old’s career, and some supporters also ranked it fairly highly. “The Monday after the cup final, I was at the airport for an early flight and a couple came up to me for a photograph,” revealed Edwards.

“The girl said: ‘Ryan, that was the best eight minutes of my life.’ I was standing there like: ‘You do realise you are standing next to your partner, right?’ It was five in the morning, and I was half asleep, so that was an odd one.”

His own belief never wavered, even when stuck in the reserves and feeling surplus to requirements. All he was waiting for was that solitary chance to show manager Craig Levein that his dynamic, energetic style can help Hearts.

“I always believed in my ability. I never go into a game or a training session saying: ‘I’m going to prove the people who doubt me wrong.’ That’s their opinion. I just want to work as hard as I can and do myself justice,” said Edwards.

“I know in myself that I’m good enough to play in the Premiership, in cup finals, and be one of the guys who can make an impact. That’s why I signed for Hearts in the first place. I believe I can play for a club of this stature, make an impact and contribute to the team. I’ve had to work pretty hard for it but now I just want to take that momentum into the new season.”