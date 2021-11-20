Robbie Neilson bites lip as Hearts boss bemoans lack of quality in defeat to Motherwell

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson speaks to referee Willie Collum after the 2-0 defeat to Motherwell (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I don’t think anyone can have any complaint with the result and I thought it was a brilliant performance,” said the Fir Park boss.

“It’s great to see they are confident in what we’ve tried to put in place over the last few weeks since the Rangers game. But it's them that go over the white line and produce performances like that so I’m really proud of them.”

But, Hearts gaffer Neilson was less impressed as his men succumbed to only their second league defeat of the season, having been unable to impose their style on a game that got away from them fairly early in proceedings.

“I’m disappointed. I didn't think we played well and the game didn't flow. It was free-kick, throw-in, corner, free-kick, throw-in, corner and we couldn't get any flow in the game.”

Obviously annoyed with the way the game was being officiated, he was spoken to by referee Willie Collum and that admonishment led him to temper his critique post-match.

“I spoke to him at the end but I’ve already been banned this season so there is no point saying anything, the game is done now.

"When you come to these games you need...no, I'll not say too much or I will end up getting banned but it was a game we will not be looking back on too much.”

But, he said there was no point dwelling on whether Ricki Lamie’s challenge on Josh Ginnelly late in the first half merited a spot kick, which would have given Hearts the chance to draw level.

“I don't know, you had no idea what was going to happen at any point in the game, the way it was, it could have went for us, it could have went for them, it could be play on, it was one of those days, it wasn't pretty.

“If it had been three passes a goal it would still be 0-0!

“We knew it was going to be direct, second balls, free-kicks and if you give them the lead they are going to kill the game so you live and learn.”