Robbie Neilson believes referee will change mind on Hearts penalty claim against Hibs

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson at full time after the 0-0 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Hearts boss was booked when he took exception to Lewis Stevenson’s penalty box shoulder barge on Ellis Simms, which undoubtedly would have been a foul anywhere else on the pitch, and he was further angered when a handball late in the game also went unpunished.

Neilson believes the referee will change his mind over the first-half claim when he sees it again.

“I spoke to the ref about the [first half] penalty and he gave me his excuse for not giving it. He’s not seen it yet but when he does I think he will agree with me.

“It could also have been a red card. In my opinion he’s made a big mistake and I think he will agree with me when he sees it.

“In real time, I thought 100 per cent it was a penalty. For some reason he doesn’t see it, though. But I think I’ve said enough previously about these certain ones, the referee that sent me off at Ibrox. It could have happened again today if I hadn’t kept my mouth shut.

“There was a handball as well. The referee saw it and said in his opinion the arm was close enough to the body not to give it. But I disagree.

“But we are sitting 12 points clear of Hibs and that’s the most important thing for us. We are looking up the way. We want to try and get close to Rangers and Celtic.”

Aside from the penalty shouts, Hearts had opportunities but Simms was denied on three separate occasions. Although Hibs could have sealed it late on. But Craig Gordon pulled off a save before Toby Sibbick cleared off the line from Kevin Nisbet.

“‘Craig had a save and it was a block off Sibbick but it should be irrelevant because the decision should be made earlier on. We have had terrible decisions, against Auchinleck, the Celtic offside decision and then we get those two. It cost us points tonight.”