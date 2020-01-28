Reports claim Salford City have opened talks with Hearts defender Christophe Berra

Former captain is no longer part of first-team plans at Tynecastle

Christophe Berra could be nearing an exit from Tynecastle after it was reported by the Daily Record that Salford City have opened talks with the defender.

Former Hearts captain Christophe Berra has been told he doesn't have a future at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

The former Hearts captain has been training with the reserves after being told by manager Daniel Stendel that he is not part of his first-team plans.

Ladbrokes Championship sides Dundee and Queen of the South have been credited with an interest, though they could be blown out of the water by Salford's financial clout.

The League Two side are backed by Manchester United's class of '92 team and previously tempted ex-Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney south of the border with a big-money move.

Manager Graham Alexander is keen on his former Scottish international teammate and is looking to push through a move for Berra before the end of the transfer window.

It is not yet known whether the deal would be a loan or a permanent transfer. Berra has 18 months left on his deal at Tynecastle.