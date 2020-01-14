Reports claim Hearts attempt to shift Christope Berra to St Johnstone as part of Matty Kennedy bid

Hearts want the St Johnstone forward with Aberdeen in the driving seat

Hearts are hoping the offer of captain Christophe Berra will help them secure St Johnstone ace Matty Kennedy.

Christophe Berra has reportedly been used as part of the bid to sign Matty Kennedy. Picture: SNS

The Jam Tarts have reportedly tabled a bid for the ex-Hibs winger which would see Berra make the move to Perth.

Manager Daniel Stendel has moved the veteran defender to the club's reserves and made him available for transfer as he doesn't fit into the German's plans in his reshape of the Hearts squad.

The club hope to beat Aberdeen to Kennedy's signature with the 25-year-old out of contract at the end of the season. The Daily Record report he has already agreed a pre-contract with the Dons.

Hearts have not given up hope of persuading him to make the switch to the Capital following 18 months of positive performances with St Johnstone.

Kennedy has been offered a pre-contract by Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

Kennedy fits the bill for Stendel, providing pace, directness and mobility in wide areas. He is also adept at playing as a second striker.

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright had said he is determined to keep the player at McDiarmid Park, at least until the end of the season.

He said: "There are three scenarios at the moment. I want him to remain here until the end of the season and I can't see that being a problem.

"I don't think it's in our interest to let him go now. It's important we stay in the league and it's important that we hold on to our best players.

"We are a well run club, we don't need to sell. The only way that would happen is if everything was 100% what St Johnstone needed."