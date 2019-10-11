Reports claim Celtic are interested in Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu

Celtic are keeping a close eye on Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu, according to West London Sport.

The story, which was also reported by Sky Sports News, claims the Parkhead club are monitoring the former Cambridge United striker as they weigh up whether to make a move.

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu. Picture: SNS

Queens Park Rangers are said to be competing the Ladbrokes Premiership champions for the 24-year-old, who joined Hearts in the summer of 2018.

West London Sport is also reporting that Derby County, Bristol City and Wigan Athletic have had the forward scouted this year.

Ikpeazu has netted twice in 11 games for Hearts so far this season, including the equaliser in his side's 2-1 Edinburgh derby victory over Hibs at Easter Road.

He missed last weekend's defeat to Kilmarnock with a tight hamstring though is expected to return for the visit of Rangers after the international break.

