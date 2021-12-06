Reason revealed for Hearts' dugout duo miss at Livingston this weekend

Hearts coaches Gordon Forrest (left) and Lee McCulloch. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Neither was in the dug-out with Hearts boss Robbie Neilson, who was instead joined by Steven Naismith at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The duo also missed training this morning and are expected to be absent as a result of a member of Hearts’ backroom staff testing positive for Covid 19 at the weekend.

Despite the upheaval, Robbie Neilson should be available to lead the team into this weekend’s match against Premiership leaders Rangers, just as he was on Sunday. The Edinburgh Evening News reports that Neilson’s assistants use a separate office at the club’s Riccarton base and only come into contact with players outside on the training pitch as the club follows Covid-related guidelines.

“A member of the backroom team tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating. Two further members of the backroom team are also isolating and awaiting results of PCR tests,” a Hearts spokesperson said

“As always, the club has followed Scottish Government guidelines to the letter and our rigorous testing and safety procedures means that no other individuals have been affected.”

Though Neilson should be free to take the team against the reigning league champions in Sunday’s televised match on Sky Sports, McCulloch and Forrest could both also miss that game while their isolation period continues.

Hearts are currently third, having extended their lead over Dundee United on Sunday, as the Tayside team lost to second-placed Celtic.