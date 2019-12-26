Craig Halkett and Christophe Berra.

Ratings from Tynecastle as Hearts slump to defeat against rivals Hibs

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player after the dismal Boxing Day defeat to Hibs.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

The first goal hit the back of the net in the middle of the goal. Doesnt seem to save shots. Good with the ball at his feet.

1. Joel Pereira - 4

One of the few positives. Drove forward with the ball and tried to get the team on the front foot. His effort was appreciated by the support.

2. Sean Clare - 7

Nearly cost a goal but was largely Hearts best player. Confident, composed and showed attacking instinct.

3. Aaron Hickey - 6

Nutmegged, beaten in the air constantly, late to a lot. Off the pace.

4. Craig Halkett - 3

