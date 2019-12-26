Ratings from Tynecastle as Hearts slump to defeat against rivals Hibs
Marks out of ten for every Hearts player after the dismal Boxing Day defeat to Hibs.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Joel Pereira - 4
The first goal hit the back of the net in the middle of the goal. Doesnt seem to save shots. Good with the ball at his feet.