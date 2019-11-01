Rangers v Hearts: How to watch the Betfred Cup game on TV, odds, team news

Managerless Hearts take on Rangers in the second of this weekend's Betfred Cup ties.

Austin McPhee will take charge of Hearts as they hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Craig Levein on Thursday night.

Rangers and Hearts drew one-all when they met in October (Getty Images)

Their Betfred Cup run has been a silver lining to a miserable season, with just one win in their last 11 league fixtures.

Rangers on the other hand have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, losing just one of their first nine league fixtures. They currently sit second in the league on goal difference.

The Glasgow side narrowly saw off Livingston in the quarter finals, winning 1-0, while Hearts required penalties to defeat Aberdeen in their last Betfred Cup fixture.

What time is kick off?

The two sides meet at Hampden this Sunday (November 3).

The game kicks off at 3pm.

Is the game on TV?

Of course.

You can watch the game on BT Sport 1 - coverage gets underway at 2:30pm.

What about radio coverage?

BBC Radio Scotland will provide coverage of the fixture from 12pm onwards.

Hearts team news

Peter Haring, John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Craig Halkett will all likely miss out, while Sean Clare may also be sidelined after he picked up a knock against St Johnstone.

Stephen Naismith could earn a place on the bench.

Rangers team news

Allan McGregor and Ryan Kent are both doubts after they missed Rangers' midweek victory over Ross County.

Odds

Hearts 15/2 Draw 4/1 Rangers 1/3