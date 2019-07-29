Pressure on Craig Levein, professional Hibs, calamitous defending, East Fife and Forfar shock and St Johnstone flop - Winners and Losers from the Betfred Cup group stages

The League Cup threw up some interesting talking points ahead of the new season. Click and scroll through to see which players, managers and teams will have been happy with their performances and those who had to do better.

1. St Johnstone (L) The Saints finished fourth behind Ross County (acceptable), Forfar Athletic and Montrose (unacceptable), winning just one game and in need of striking reinforcements. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Forfar Athletic (W) The Loons took advantage of St Johnstone's difficulties and finished as the best runners-up, winning three of their four games which suggests Jim Weir's side could be competitive in League One. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Kevin Harper (W) Albion Rovers were really poor when Kevin Harper took over. REALLY poor.He steered them to survival. The finished second in their group, ahead of Premiership St Mirren. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Jim Goodwin (L) The new Buddies boss got a stark view of how big a job he has on his hands with new signings desperately needed. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more