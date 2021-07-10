Premier Sports Cup kick-off: Hearts' long journey, local Fife rivalry and limited upset options

The Scottish League Cup will be known as the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Friday night football is the plan for Edinburgh City this season and they kicked off against Hamilton last night, as former Hibs and Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson did likewise with his senior coaching career, hosting Dundee United in his managerial debut at Kelty Hearts.

Ray McKinnon returned to Glebe Park following the club’s relegation into the Highland league and the tie sees the teams furthest apart of the league ladder meet in Group D – which also includes a regional rivalry in Fife between two neighbouring sides – Cowdenbeath and Raith Rovers, separated by just eight miles.

Brora Rangers have one of the longest trips (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Regionalised

To encourage more derbies like that one, and reduce travel times, the Premier Sports Cup draw was regionalised in a north-south split – but the longest trips of the weekend befall Hearts and Brora Rangers

The Highland league champions and conquerors of the Jambos last season head to Montrose – 172 miles away – for their opening Group C fixture while Robbie Neilson’s Premiership side make a 163-mile trip north to Peterhead in Group A.

Each is more than double the combined distance for the two fixtures which begin south-section Group F as Annan Athletic head 80 miles north to Airdrie, and Queen’s Park plot a similar course and distance in the opposite direction to play Queen of the South in Dumfries.

Tosh McKinlay (L) and Stephen Craigan are pictured as the draw is made for the first round of the 2021/22 Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Few will complain of the trips though with football finally back – with more supporters too.

While a 3-0 win for Gary Irvine’s team against the Staggies will look at first glance on paper as a cup upset, there are few other possibilities for a particular shock in this opening round of group fixtures.

East Kilbride host Kilmarnock (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Cup shocks?

Kilmarnock’s trip to an East Kilbride side fortified by experienced signings like Chris Millar, Jamie Stevenson and ex-Killie striker Lee Miller, could be the most treacherous for Tommy Wright’s relegated and rebuilt squad in a southern section which also includes Morton and Stranraer in Group G.

A particularly difficult game to predict falls at Firhill in the only all-Championship match of the weekend. Partick Thistle, buoyed by promotion from League One and a significant shift in form towards the end of last season host Dunfermline under new manager Peter Grant. Last season’s semi-finalists St Mirren are also in the same group, making the short trip across the Clyde to Dumbarton.

Elsewhere Elgin host Arbroath, Stirling head to Cove Rangers and Ayr United are in Coatbridge to play Albion Rovers. All kick-offs 3pm.