Steven Naismith became the second Scottish Premiership managerial casually of the campaign after he was sacked as head coach of Hearts following eight consecutive defeats.

The Jambos head coach had led his side into Europe following an impressive third place finish last season, but couldn’t replicate his success at Gorgie in 24/25, as Hearts prop up the Scottish Premiership table having mustered just one point from six league games.

Naismith was already on borrowed time at Hearts when a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Falkirk in August was followed up by defeat to FC Viktoria Plzeň in the Europa League qualifiers, and his fate was sealed when his side limped to poor 2-1 defeat against St Mirren on Saturday.

Pundits and fans alike now speculating on who will step into the Gorgie hotseat on a permanent basis, with former Sunderland, Borussia Dortmund and several ex-Hearts bosses in the frame, according to McBookie.com.

1 . Alex Neil - 3/1 The former Sunderland and Stoke City boss has been out of work since his sacking at the bet365 Stadium in December 2023. He is the clear favourite for the vacant role at Hearts.

2 . Derek McInnes - 6/1 It has been a tough start to the campaign for the Kilmarnock head coach but he has worked wonders at the Ayrshire club, taking them from the Championship into Europe within two years.

3 . Arnar Gunnlaugsson - 6/1 The former Leicester City midfielder is now manager of Víkingur in Iceland's top flight, where he has guided them to multiple domestic titles. He is a surprise third favourite for the vacant Tynecastle role.