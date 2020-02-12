New job for former Hearts manager Paulo Sergio

Former Hearts manager Paulo Sergio is back in his homeland after being appointed boss of Portuguese top-flight strugglers Portimonense.

The ex-Sporting Lisbon coach became a Tynecastle hero by guiding the capital club to a Scottish Cup triumph with their famous 5-1 win over Hibs in 2012.

Sergio quit not long after that Hampden win because he failed to agree a new deal with the club and he has spent the last four years in the Gulf, following spells in charge of Cluj and Academica.

Sergio was in charge of UAE outfit Dibba Al-Fujairah, Iranian side Sanat Naft and was sacked from Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun at the end of last year.

But the 51-year-old has just been appointed boss of Algarve outfit, Portimonense. They sit second bottom in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.