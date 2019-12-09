New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel arrives at Edinburgh Airport

Have your say

The first pictures of new Hearts manager Daniel Stendel arriving in Edinburgh have emerged.

The Edinburgh Airport official Twitter account posted a picture of the 45-year-old German holding a maroon and white Hearts scarf this afternoon.

The tweet, posted shortly before 5:50pm, said: "Welcome to new @JamTarts manager Daniel Stendel who arrived at Edinburgh Airport in the past hour."

The post has been liked and re-tweeted several times, with many fans posting welcoming messages to the new manager.

It comes as English Championship side Barnsley accused the German coach of violating his contract following his appointment at new club Hearts.

READ MORE: Hearts adamant they owe Barnsley nothing as English club take legal action over Daniel Stendel