New Hearts assistant Jorg Sievers speaks after reuniting with Daniel Stendel

Close relationship with Tynecastle manager was key to appointment

Hannover 96 coach Jorg Sievers has completed his move to Hearts to become manager Daniel Stendel's assistant. The 54-year-old left his job as Hannover's goalkeeping coach to join Stendel in Edinburgh on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Stendel and Sievers played and coached together at Hannover and share a similar philosophy on football. As a native German speaker with a strong command of English, Sievers will also be able to help with any linguistic issues which may arise on a day-to-day basis at Riccarton.

The former goalkeeper played almost 500 times for Hannover and won the German Cup before switching to the club's coaching staff. He worked as Stendel's assistant and, most recently, as goalkeeping coach.

"I have worked with Daniel previously at Hannover. When Daniel was the manager I was his assistant so I know him well," Sievers told the Hearts website. "He got in touch with me and asked me to join him here at Hearts.

"I travelled over to Edinburgh for a few days last month and was able to watch the games against Hibs and Aberdeen at Tynecastle. During that time I was able to visit the training centre as well and everything felt very good, so I said yes.

"I know the club is not in a good position in the league table at the moment but if I didn’t think we could improve then I wouldn’t have come here. We have a little bit of time now before the next game and we have work to do."

Stendel had been keen for Hearts to hire his former Barnsley assistants, Chris Stern and Dale Tonge, but Tynecastle officials were wary of contractual issues lingering between those two and the English Championship club.

Stern and Tonge were also shown round Riccarton and Tynecastle last month, however Stendel has chosen a close confidant from his homeland as his No.2.

Hearts coach Jon Daly agreed to part company with the club on New Year's Day and that created an opening for Sievers to join the Riccarton coaching staff.