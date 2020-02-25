New date for St Mirren v Hearts clash in Ladbrokes Premiership

Rescheduled fixture will not be shown live on television

The SPFL have announced a date for the rearranged match between St Mirren and Hearts.

Flooding in Paisley contributed to the game being called off. Picture: SNS

The two sides will meet in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Wednesday 11 March with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The original game was scheduled to be played on Friday 21 February but was postponed due to the weather conditions.

BT Sport will no longer screen the match live as it clashes with their coverage of the Champions League. The broadcaster had selected it before the postponement.

Hearts have advised supporters that all match tickets purchased for the game will remain valid. Refunds are available for those unable to make the new date.

The match remains a key fixture in the relegation battle with Daniel Stendel's men trailing their opponents by three points at the foot of the table.