Neil McCann interviewed as Hearts boss search continues, former West Brom manager in frame, Hearts striker to captain Scotland, Jack Ross to name Hibs assistant - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Neil McCann has been interviewed by Hearts for the vacant managerial job.

Hearts manager search will move onto the next stage after speaking to Neil McCann, Stuart McCall, Jack Ross and Steve Cotterill in the first round of interviews. (Evening News)

1. Hearts boss search continues

Former West Brom Manager Alan Irvine has held discussions with Hearts over the managerial vacancy at Tynecastle. (Daily Mail)

2. Irvine in hat for Hearts

Scotland striker Steven Naismith will be handed the captain's armband for the clash with Cyprus as he wins his 50th cap. (Daily Record)

3. Naismith takes armband

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has urged those who've turned up for Scotland duty to take their chance, with play-off places up for grabs. (The Scotsman)

4. Clarke urges players to take chance

