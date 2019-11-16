Neil McCann interviewed as Hearts boss search continues, former West Brom manager in frame, Hearts striker to captain Scotland, Jack Ross to name Hibs assistant - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill All the news and rumours from Scottish football. Stories from Scotland, Hearts, Hibs and Celtic. 1. Hearts boss search continues Hearts manager search will move onto the next stage after speaking to Neil McCann, Stuart McCall, Jack Ross and Steve Cotterill in the first round of interviews. (Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Irvine in hat for Hearts Former West Brom Manager Alan Irvine has held discussions with Hearts over the managerial vacancy at Tynecastle. (Daily Mail) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Naismith takes armband Scotland striker Steven Naismith will be handed the captain's armband for the clash with Cyprus as he wins his 50th cap. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Clarke urges players to take chance Scotland boss Steve Clarke has urged those who've turned up for Scotland duty to take their chance, with play-off places up for grabs. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2