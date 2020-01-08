Motherwell chief expected Hearts or Hibs to make Stephen Robinson move

The Steelmen boss was linked with both Edinburgh clubs this season

Motherwell CEO Alan Burrows has expressed his surprise at the lack of interest in Stephen Robinson from Hearts and Hibs.

The Northern Irishman was heavily linked to both Edinburgh jobs when they became available earlier in the season.

Robinson has steered the Steelmen to third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership with one of the lower wage bills in the league.

He was the favourite at one point to take over from Craig Levein at Tynecastle, while he featured high in the betting for the Easter Road post before Jack Ross was announced.

Even before the Edinburgh duo parted company with their managers, he was reported to be on the radar of both.

Yet, he remained at the Steelmen to the delight of those at Motherwell.

"I was bracing myself for contact from somebody," Burrows told the club's podcast.

"The fact that those two jobs in Edinburgh came up… I would expect someone to come in. I am delighted that they didn't.

"But I'm also not naive enough to know that if he continues to perform in the way he performs, then of course he's going to court interest from other places. That's just a testament to the job that he's doing."