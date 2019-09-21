Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson reacts to rumours he's wanted by Hearts

Stephen Robinson says speculation about a move to Hearts is "disrespectful" after reports surfaced linking the Motherwell boss with the Tynecastle club.

Hearts have refuted the reports - and owner Ann Budge has re-confirmed her support of Craig Levein - but Robinson admits he is focussed only on Motherwell, who could climb to second with a win over Ross County today.

According to the Daily Record, Robsinson said: "Speculation like that is disrespectful as there is a man already in the Hearts job.

"I don't read it. I don't pay any attention to it. I concentrate on what I'm doing here. I'm sure everybody else in their job is doing the same.

"I'm focused on trying to take Motherwell into second place as we have a massive game against a good Ross County side.

"That's a tough enough task without worrying about anything else."