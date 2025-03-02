Neil Critchley addresses his Hearts derby record amid fan anger - 'I don't think it's at that stage yet'
Neil Critchley has firmly denied that Hearts are in the grip of a debilitating derby syndrome after the Tynecastle side lost successive league derbies for the first time since 2009.
They have failed to win any of the three meetings against Hibs this term and haven’t tasted victory since a late Lawrence Shankland goal in December 2023. Critchley is still searching for a first win against Hearts’ fiercest rivals after they were made to pay for a listless second-half performance.
Jack Iredale hit a stunning winner after 73 minutes after two quick goals within the first ten minutes from Martin Boyle and Jorge Grant saw the game explode into life. Critchley felt Hearts were “slightly the better team” in the opening half but saw control slip away after half-time.
“I don't think it's at that stage yet,” observed the manager, when asked if it was becoming a mental block after four winless games against Hibs, three under him. “Whatever team you're playing, whoever you're playing, you have to show the right mentality in every game. In the first half I felt we did, the second half we didn't.
“For us to become the team I want us to become in the future, you can see it's sort of in a transitional moment and we've got to get better at becoming the team that we want to become for the whole game. That takes quality, that takes the right belief, the right mentality in what you're doing. We suffered because of our defensive organisation and our quality in the second half.”
He stressed that he understood criticism will come with Hearts fans not slow to display their anger after this major blow to the side's hopes of finishing third. Hearts now face a scramble to claim a top six place with four games left to play.
“There's a fallout after every derby game, isn't there?” he said. “But it's my job to keep as balanced as possible and I know that's difficult because emotions run high and everyone has an opinion. I have to make sure that I block out some of that noise and watch the game and speak to the players and take responsibility for what we didn't do well enough and learn from it and do better at it. It's as simple as that.
"Whenever you lose a big game, there's always going to be criticism, whether that's justified or not or whether it's right or not. It just happens.”
