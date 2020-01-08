Kyle Lafferty in talks with Sunderland

Kyle Lafferty has held talks with Sunderland about a possible move to the Stadium of Light. The striker is a free agent following a spell in Norway with Sarpsborg 08 and had been linked with a possible return to Hearts.

However, a move to Wearside appears more likely, with Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson keen to strengthen his striking options as he bids to revitalise his team’s promotion push. They are currently ninth in Sky Bet League One, nine points adrift of leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

Lafferty is understood to have met with club representatives at the Sunderland training ground on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland internationalist said this week that rejoining Hears would be his preferred option. Lafferty, 32, scored 20 goals in 48 competitive appearances for the Tynecastle side in just over a season from 2017 to 2018.

“My first option would be Hearts and I’ve said previously that I’d jump at the chance to go back,” he was quoted as saying. “I loved the time I had there, the fans were great with me and I have lots of friends there who I still keep in touch with.”