John Souttar turns his attention towards Hearts’ relegation battle

No-one at Hearts is expecting a quick fix but there are signs that things are moving in the right direction.

A draw against Aberdeen in the final game of 2019 offered some hope but Daniel Stendel headed into the winter break still searching for his first victory as Hearts boss.

Focusing on team-bonding and putting his men through a demanding run of double sessions as he tried to implement a game plan, he also benefited from the chance the break gave him to get key players back from injury.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against League One Airdrie offered them an easier re-introduction to competitive action and they took full advantage as things began to fall into place. The likes of Steven Naismith, John Souttar and Conor Washington were all back in the fold and, blended with a number of teenagers, the starting line-up was Hearts’ youngest of the season.

More noteworthy was the outcome – their first triumph since November – and the fact that a club that have struggled to score goals this term rattled five past their opponents.

The first, from Andy Irving, in the seventh minute, settled the top-tier side, while quick goals from Sean Clare and Naismith just after the interval served the same purpose after the break. Clare’s volley was a delight and underlined his growing self-belief under Stendel. Often the butt of spectators’ ire, he is winning critics around in his unfamiliar right-back slot.

But he isn’t the only player who has undergone a makeover as the team as a whole played with greater intensity, pressing and passing with more zip and intent than has been the case in recent times.

Euan Henderson made it four with just under 20 minutes remaining and Craig Halkett wrapped things up in stoppage time.

More clinical at one end, they also registered their first clean sheet since October, despite having to shuffle their defence, with Ben Garuccio also back from his long-term injury, slotting into the left back berth when Aaron Hickey went off injured early doors.

Earlier, Uche Ikpeazu had been replaced on the bench by Steven MacLean after sustaining a groin strain in the warm-up then, before the interval, Michael Smith also hobbled off. It is hoped that none will be sidelined for long but in their absence, their colleagues still managed to see off their lower-league foes to book their place in the last 16 of the knock-out tournament and now turn their attention back to the job of moving away from the foot of the Premiership table when league duties resume on Wednesday night, against Ross County.

“It’s not an ideal situation we are in and this could have been a tough day [against Airdrie],” admitted Souttar, inset, “but we couldn’t have asked for a much better start. We continued on from the Aberdeen game, but we have to do this again on Wednesday.”

Aiming for a better 2020 than their frustrating 2019, the man named as vice captain by Stendel spoke of a more buoyant mood on the back of their last two results but acknowledged the side’s rehabilitation remains in its infancy.

“Positivity comes with winning and we need to start winning games and winning them quickly,” said Souttar. “Wednesday is a huge game, we are all aware of that. We need to go there and get a result.

“The manager has been good. You can see the way he wants to play. You saw glimpses of it but it’s not going to happen straight away. We’ve had two weeks to work at it and you can see how he wants to play.

“It was brilliant to get back out there. I’ve missed it a lot. There’s been a few of us who have been out injured and to see what happened in the first half of the season was difficult.

“All we can do now is concentrate on the situation we find ourselves in. We have a few months to get out of it and this was a good start, but it’s just a start.”