John Souttar injury update: Hearts wait to learn extent of defender's ankle problem

Hearts fear Scotland defender John Souttar damaged ankle ligaments in their opening Premiership defeat at Aberdeen.

The centre-back was forced off injured in the first half of the 3-2 loss and the area began to swell.

Manager Craig Levein admitted afterwards he must wait to learn the full extent of the injury.

"John rolled his ankle. I don't know how serious it is," said Levein. "It was starting to swell up in the dressing room so he has obviously damaged some ligaments.

"We just need to wait and see what that means. Normally, it would take a couple of days before we know for sure."

Souttar has already had two major injury setbacks since joining Hearts in 2016. The former Dundee United defender suffered a ruptured Achilles during a match with Celtic in January 2017, and spent an extended period on the sidelines last term with a hip problem.